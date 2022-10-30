3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,210. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

