48,054 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

SPG traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.96. 1,454,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,411. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

