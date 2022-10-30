60,347 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 245,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,034. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

