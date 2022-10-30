75,421 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,117,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

