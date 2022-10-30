7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $71.25 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $4.40 or 0.00021143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $25,134.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.39709478 USD and is up 11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,332.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

