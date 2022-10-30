89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ETNB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 520,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

