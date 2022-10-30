8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $5.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Up 21.1 %

NYSE EGHT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $495.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.36. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Insider Activity

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.