A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 1,063,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

