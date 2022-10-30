A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.20 million-$874.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.10 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $54.38. 1,063,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 105,693 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

