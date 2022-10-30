AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 135

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 150 to SEK 135 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 120 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AB SKF (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

