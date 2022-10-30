ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $232.36 million and approximately $32.67 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,483.80 or 0.31441260 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012280 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,761,516 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

