Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 522,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $21,021,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

