Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. 5,768,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,856. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

