AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,812,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $111.42 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

