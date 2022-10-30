AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,812,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $111.42 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
