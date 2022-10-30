AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $13.84-13.88 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.44. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $111.42 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

