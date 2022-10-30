Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up 2.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.95% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $9,956,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 971,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 122,043 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

FAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 1,452,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,637. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.