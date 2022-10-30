Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

ACAZF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 1,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAZF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

