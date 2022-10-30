Acala Token (ACA) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $83.68 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

