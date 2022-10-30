Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 23.3% in October

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.77.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.