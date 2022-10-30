Achain Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $118,279.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00018827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006953 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005454 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004733 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

