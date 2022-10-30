Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in October

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Acreage Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 8,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Acreage has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

