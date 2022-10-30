Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $383.67 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adecoagro by 1,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGRO. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

