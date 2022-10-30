Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

ADBE traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,594. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average of $376.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.78.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Adobe by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

