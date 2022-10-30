Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00008293 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $54.81 million and $397,240.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006907 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,851 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

