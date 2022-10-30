ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADTN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

Insider Activity at ADTRAN

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.