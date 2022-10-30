aelf Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. aelf has a market capitalization of $68.97 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006982 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008296 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

