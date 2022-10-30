aelf Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $68.59 million and $1.38 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006917 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008333 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

