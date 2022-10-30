AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Stock Performance
Shares of AEOJF remained flat at $9.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. AEON Financial Service has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $9.58.
About AEON Financial Service
