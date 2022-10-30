AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

Shares of AEOJF remained flat at $9.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. AEON Financial Service has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

