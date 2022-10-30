Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:ACGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.79 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

(Get Rating)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.