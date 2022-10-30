Air Canada (TSE:AC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25, reports. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Air Canada Stock Up 3.2 %

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.91. 4,738,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,093. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.05.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.31.

Insider Activity

Air Canada Company Profile

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.