Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.
Airbus Price Performance
EADSF traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. 4,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $82.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.
About Airbus
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.