Alcoa Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 37,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 27,359 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 319,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,253 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Trading Down 4.6 %

AA stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,715. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

