Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.0% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $179,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.