Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

