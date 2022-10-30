Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $119.40 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.01538283 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005719 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023977 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.70 or 0.01832846 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

