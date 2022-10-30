Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 9.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $814,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

