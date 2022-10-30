Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.45

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $15.07. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 7,179 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

