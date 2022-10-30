Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE:AYX opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

