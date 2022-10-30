Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 735 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

