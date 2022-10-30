Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 8,651 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.54% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.