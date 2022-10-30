Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $63.12 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $63,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,458,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91.

