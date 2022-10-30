Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.71% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.8 %

SJB stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.