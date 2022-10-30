Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,158 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe makes up approximately 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPV. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter worth about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Price Performance

EPV stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.65.

