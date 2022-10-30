Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 441,116 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 441,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for 2.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $370,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

