Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

