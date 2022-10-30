Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $730,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

