Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI opened at $57.04 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

