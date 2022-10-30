Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

