Amaze World Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.96 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00008150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $90.96 million and $625,274.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,506.24 or 0.31442753 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

