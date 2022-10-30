Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ameren by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 64.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.